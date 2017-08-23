22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Cables At Telecommunications Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola Cables will take part in African Peering Forum, one of the largest telecommunications events on the African continent, between 22 and 24 this month in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

This is expressed in a press release reached Angop Tuesday.

The event will highlight the role of Angonix (a neutral point of exchange and internet data aggregator, located in Luanda), stressed the source.

Angonix ensures the interconnection of global networks, network operators and content providers and Angola Cables' IP network due to their relevance in the African telecommunications map.

The participants at the meeting will also reinforce the peering agreements with a view to interconnecting the new networks of the interested members.

The participation of Angola Cables will also serve to inform the African operators on the state of development of their projects, due to their importance for the agents of the ecosystem in Africa.

The African peering forum is one of the most representative telecommunication events in Africa, with a focus primarily on the Internet, interconnectivity and traffic exchange points.

Angola Cables is an Angolan telecommunications multinational whose main business is the trading of capacity in international voice and data circuits through fiber optic submarine cable systems.

Angola

AU Election Observation Mission to the 23 August 2017 General Elections in the Republic of Angola Arrival Statement Luanda

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.