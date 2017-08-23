Angola Cables At Telecommunications Forum

Luanda — Angola Cables will take part in African Peering Forum, one of the largest telecommunications events on the African continent, between 22 and 24 this month in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

This is expressed in a press release reached Angop Tuesday.

The event will highlight the role of Angonix (a neutral point of exchange and internet data aggregator, located in Luanda), stressed the source.

Angonix ensures the interconnection of global networks, network operators and content providers and Angola Cables' IP network due to their relevance in the African telecommunications map.

The participants at the meeting will also reinforce the peering agreements with a view to interconnecting the new networks of the interested members.

The participation of Angola Cables will also serve to inform the African operators on the state of development of their projects, due to their importance for the agents of the ecosystem in Africa.

The African peering forum is one of the most representative telecommunication events in Africa, with a focus primarily on the Internet, interconnectivity and traffic exchange points.

Angola Cables is an Angolan telecommunications multinational whose main business is the trading of capacity in international voice and data circuits through fiber optic submarine cable systems.