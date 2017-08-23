22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Operators Busy Keeping Voters Informed in Caimbambo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caimbambo — Fifty-one operators are striving throughout the communes, settlements and villages of Caimbambo municipality, coastal Benguela province, to keep the citizens informed about the polling stations and tables.

Voters in remote areas are praising the move, stressing that the use of electronic devices is facilitating the indication of the polling sites for August 23 election.

The president of the Municipal Electoral Commission of Caimbambo, Mário Hembe, said such an operation will keep going in order to avoid disruption in 2017 general elections.

According to CNE official, 560 electoral agents will secure the operation of 80 polling stations, in a universe of 114 polling tables installed in the municipality.

Statistic data points to more than 35,000 voters as being ready to exercise their voting right in Caimbambo, 116 km south of the capital, Benguela.

Angola

AU Election Observation Mission to the 23 August 2017 General Elections in the Republic of Angola Arrival Statement Luanda

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.