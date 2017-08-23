Caimbambo — Fifty-one operators are striving throughout the communes, settlements and villages of Caimbambo municipality, coastal Benguela province, to keep the citizens informed about the polling stations and tables.

Voters in remote areas are praising the move, stressing that the use of electronic devices is facilitating the indication of the polling sites for August 23 election.

The president of the Municipal Electoral Commission of Caimbambo, Mário Hembe, said such an operation will keep going in order to avoid disruption in 2017 general elections.

According to CNE official, 560 electoral agents will secure the operation of 80 polling stations, in a universe of 114 polling tables installed in the municipality.

Statistic data points to more than 35,000 voters as being ready to exercise their voting right in Caimbambo, 116 km south of the capital, Benguela.