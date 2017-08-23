22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bie - Over 1000 New Tuberculosis Cases Recorded

Cuito — At least 120,000 new tuberculosis cases were recorded in the central Bie Province by the local health authorities, in the first semester of the present year, a figure that represents 112 cases more in comparison to the previous semester.

Speaking to ANGOP on Tuesday, in Cuito City, the head of the provincial department of public health and endemic diseases control, Isaías Sambunga Cambissa, revealed that from the mentioned number seventy patients have abandoned treatment, 26 resumed treatment, 92 have been sent home due to improvements in their condition and 16 have passed away.

He said some of the patients quit treatment due to the long distances they have to walk to get to the concerned hospital, as well as due to some ignorance of patients or relatives.

The highest number of cases were recorded in the municipalities of Cuito, Camacupa and Andulo.

With a view to decreasing the impact of the disease, the health sector, in partnership with chieftains and churches, has been holding sensitisation meetings and lectures in the communities, to inform the citizens on forms of prevention against the disease.

