Rwanda: Basketball - IBF Donates Equipment to Youth, Coaches

The International Basketball Foundation (IBF) has continued to inspire the youth at the grassroots through promotion and development of basketball in both Muhanga and Rubavu districts.

According to the National Basketball Federation (FERWABA), the foundation donated basketball equipment including playing shoes, kits, and the coaches received basketballs and other equipment.

In Rwanda, the foundation operates in two districts in two primary schools- Ecole St André in Muhanga district and Ecole Primaire Gacuba II in Rubavu. Each school has 50 girls and boys who play basketball aged between10-12.

In the recent school holidays held from August 7-12, the foundation organised training for the youth and coaches where they trained them not only in basketball skills but also the role of sports and particularly basketball in society, preserving and promoting basketball values and its cultural heritage through education and social life skills.

The foundation was founded in 2008, but began operating in Rwanda on October 28, 2016. In Africa it operates in only two countries Rwanda and Madagascar where the test project is running for three years, but after will be introduced to other countries on the continent.