23 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Basketball - IBF Donates Equipment to Youth, Coaches

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The International Basketball Foundation (IBF) has continued to inspire the youth at the grassroots through promotion and development of basketball in both Muhanga and Rubavu districts.

According to the National Basketball Federation (FERWABA), the foundation donated basketball equipment including playing shoes, kits, and the coaches received basketballs and other equipment.

In Rwanda, the foundation operates in two districts in two primary schools- Ecole St André in Muhanga district and Ecole Primaire Gacuba II in Rubavu. Each school has 50 girls and boys who play basketball aged between10-12.

In the recent school holidays held from August 7-12, the foundation organised training for the youth and coaches where they trained them not only in basketball skills but also the role of sports and particularly basketball in society, preserving and promoting basketball values and its cultural heritage through education and social life skills.

The foundation was founded in 2008, but began operating in Rwanda on October 28, 2016. In Africa it operates in only two countries Rwanda and Madagascar where the test project is running for three years, but after will be introduced to other countries on the continent.

Rwanda

UR to Host Key Regional Communication Conference

University of Rwanda (UR) is set to host the seventh East African Communication Association Conference (EACA) this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.