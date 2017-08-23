22 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 40 Years for Sodomising Twins

By Fungai Lupande

A 25-year-old paedophile, who sodomised 11-year-old twins several times while helping them with homework was yesterday sentenced to 40 years in prison. Harare magistrate Ms Lucy Ngwari imposed a 55-year jail term on Philip Mutasa, but suspended 15 years. Mutasa blamed his upbringing at a children's home, where he was sodomised.

In mitigation, he told the court that he sought deliverance from churches without success. Mutasa said he only placed his manhood between the boy's thighs on countless time. He denied penetrating the five complainants, but agreed that their accounts of events were truthful.

Ms Ngwari convicted Mutasa due to overwhelming evidence.

In passing sentence, Ms Ngwari said the doctor who examined the twins said the penetration was chronic. He was facing five charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The court heard that Mutasa rented a room at the house belonging to the twins' grandmother. The grandmother trusted him. She asked Mutasa to assist the twins with homework. Between April and June this year, Mutasa would call each of the twins at night and early in the morning to his room.

He would abuse each one of them.

Each time he abused the minors, he would promise goodies like potato chips from his workplace. He is employed as a chef. At times he would spend the night with either of the boys.

The court heard how Mutasa would at times threaten to kill the twins if they refused to comply with his demands.

Mutasa was only arrested after he abused another man. That is when the twins also opened up on the abuse.

