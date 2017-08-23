Tanzania: Lucky Vincent Survivors' Plea for Exam Writing Granted

Moshi — THREE Lucky Vincent Primary School's Rhotia accident survivors will write their National Standard Seven examinations next month, it was declared here yesterday.

The finalists will sit for the exams despite their absenteeism since last May when they were involved in the fatal accident that claimed 35 lives at Rhotia Hill at Karatu district.

Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Mrisho Gambo said the Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Minister, Professor Joyce Ndalichako, has granted Doreen Mshana, Saida Ismail and Wilson Tarimo to write their final exams if they so wish.

He said if the children and parents were ready for the examinations, the government would facilitate conducive environment to accommodate them.

The RC was reacting to a request by one of the parents, Mr Elibariki Mshana who, after appreciating the treatments and handling of the children, asked for permission to have them writing the national exams next month.

"We ask for your guidance and support, as you know, the children are in Standard Seven and the national examination is two weeks ahead... there are questions that have arisen if they could sit for the exams given that they haven't attended classes.

Our request is to have them allowed to write their exams and we believe that they will perform well," said Mr Mshana.

Mr Gambo granted the plea, saying there was no problem and the students and parents should relax as the government will sort out everything, with the Regional Education Officer directed to create conducive environment for the children to take the exam.

He said the government would also hire psychologists to help the children to recover psychologically.

Meanwhile, the RC presented the remaining over 23m/- condolence money to the survivors' families, which shared the amount equally.

Part of the amount collected since the grisly accident was spent on funeral services, upkeep to parents and medical team in the US where the children were treated and some shared equally to the families that lost 32 students in the accident.

The three students returned on Friday morning after recovering from the multiple fractures that they sustained in the accident.

Singida North Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu who coordinated the treatment mission said last week that the children had been undergoing tuition while in the US.