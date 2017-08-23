Southern Africa: Strategic Decisions Emerge From the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit for Heads of States and Governments 19-20 August 2017

press release

Following two days of deliberations during the 37th SADC Summit for Heads of States and Government, numerous strategic decisions have emerged expecting to lead to new actions for the benefit of member states of the region.

During the meetings, President Danny Faure made several interventions focusing on priority areas of strong interest to Seychelles. These include supporting the admission of the Union of Comoros in SADC, HIV/AIDS, the drugs scourge, and the industrilisation process of the region to bolster its economic growth.

One the first day of the Summit Heads of States discussed the socio-economic situation in the region, the performance of the SADC economy, gender and development, and food security in the region.

The final day of the Summit saw further discussions on important decisions relating to the admission of the Union of Comoros into the SADC Family, African Union Institutional Reforms, and as a conclusion the Summit's Communique was unanimously adopted.

Namibia was elected Vice-Chair of SADC and declared that they will host the Summit in 2018.