Tanzania: Simba, Yanga in Crossfire

Each side eager to draw first blood

DERBY clash is back, as giants Young Africans and Simba come head to head at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam this evening.

The traditional archrivals, Yanga, who are Mainland Premier League defending champions and Simba, Azam Sport Federation Cup (ASFC) winners, will square up today in the Charity Shield match to usher in the 2017/2018 topflight league campaign.

It's more than rivalry this time as Yanga begin life without Haruna Niyonzima while Simba look to start without Ibrahim Ajib. The duo stitched allegiances and of course, the two players will be much on focus as in what analysts might call as 'a painful exchange'.

Ajib who was Simba's vital player crossed to their rivals Yanga as Niyonzima, the then Yanga's midfield maestro joined Simba to the dismay of Yanga fans. Following their vital importance before the exchange, analysts and fans are looking ahead to see how the two players cope with the new teammates.

Going into the match though, there is more than AjibNiyonzima showdown as either side will be looking to claim its first title of the season today. Talking victory aside, the match today will give Tanzanians a sense of what to expect in this season's Mainland Premier League.

The hype is rising to frenetic levels as both camps look determined to register positive results but it is clear that there is no clear favourite both on papers and on the pitch.

Once again, as it has occasionally been the case going into this attention puller fixture, both Simba and Yanga crossed the Indian Ocean to the spicy Islands of Zanzibar as they sought to avoid the destructions of their noisy home city of Dar es Salaam.

While Simba had set up camp in Unguja, their rivals were in Pemba, fine tuning for the game, which is crucial for either side as they seek to make a perfect start to this season's league.

They camped there for at least one week, and while Simba returned in Dar es Salaam on Monday, Yanga were due back yesterday, ready for the crunch battle.

Joseph Omog side comes into this tie with an impressive pre-season campaign, winning three matches, one draw and a defeat. While in their South African camp, Simba lost 1-0 to giants Orlando Pirates and drew 1-1 to South African Champions Bidvest.

The Msimbazi Reds beat Rwanda champions Rayon Sports 1-0 during their official 'Simba Day' bonanza, registered similar victory against Mainland side Mtibwa Sugar, before being held to a goalless draw by Mlandege but concluded their pre-season campaign with a 5-0 rout of Gulioni FC in Unguja.

Similarly, their rivals won four matches and lost once in their pre-season campaign. Yanga beat Singida United 3-2 before going down 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting and later beat Mlandege 2-0 and 1-0 victory over Chipukizi.

They wrapped up their preseason campaign with a 1-0 win over Jamhuri of Pemba at the Gombani Stadium on Sunday. Already, football fans of these two oldest clubs in the country had the privilege to watch their new signings playing in the pre-season matches.

But Yanga fans will be eager to see what their newly signed midfielder Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi, who lately joined the Mainland champions from Swaziland's side Mbabane Swallows.

They will want to see whether the 27-year old Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) midfielder will be a perfect replacement for Niyonzima and what he will add to the team's midfield department throughout this season, partnering Zimbabwean Thaban Kamusoko.

He impressed the Jangwani Street giants after putting up a stunning performance during the CAF Confederation Cup clash between Mbabane Swallows and Azam FC at the Chamazi Complex early this year.

Another interesting part of the clash will certainly be on a returning sensational Ugandan striker, Emmanuel Okwi, who has never spared Yanga. Okwi has always proved to be a constant menace whenever Simba meet Yanga, scoring in several occasions but the memorable was his brace in a 5-0 win way back in 2012, in which he also created two penalties.

However, Simba is likely to be without Ghanaian striker Nicholas Gyan, who has yet to rejoin his team. Gyan has only made one appearance for Simba in pre-season since joining from Ebusua Dwarfs in the summer.

Having come as a second half substitute at the 1- 0 win over Rayon Sport, Gyan showed some flashes of what he can offer at the Msimbazi Club. Going into the match on Wednesday, Police in Dar es Salaam has assured players and fans of tight security before, during and after the encounter.

Speaking to journalists, the Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commissioner, Lucas Mkondya said that all necessary security and safety preparations have been put in place ahead of the much awaited clash.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed to make sure that all incidents happening in different places including the entry and exit gates are viewed and recorded.