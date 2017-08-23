Seychelles: Honduran Man Found Hanged in Prison in Seychelles - Investigation Opened

A Honduran national was found hanged on Tuesday morning at the main prison in Seychelles, a police communiqué said.

Alexandro Caranza, 56, had been detained at the Montagne Posee Prison since June 13. He was arrested on a Spanish fishing vessel in the waters of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, for possession of a controlled drug, the police said.

Caranza was found hanged at the prison at around 7:35 a.m., the police said.

The authorities did not say if they suspected suicide or murder as the cause of death.

The police said that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstance surrounding the Honduran's death while also waiting for post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of death.