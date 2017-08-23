22 August 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Honduran Man Found Hanged in Prison in Seychelles - Investigation Opened

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Honduran national was found hanged on Tuesday morning at the main prison in Seychelles, a police communiqué said.

Alexandro Caranza, 56, had been detained at the Montagne Posee Prison since June 13. He was arrested on a Spanish fishing vessel in the waters of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, for possession of a controlled drug, the police said.

Caranza was found hanged at the prison at around 7:35 a.m., the police said.

The authorities did not say if they suspected suicide or murder as the cause of death.

The police said that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstance surrounding the Honduran's death while also waiting for post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of death.

Seychelles

Strategic Decisions Emerge From the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit for Heads of States and Governments 19-20 August 2017

Following two days of deliberations during the 37th SADC Summit for Heads of States and Government, numerous strategic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.