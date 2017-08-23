A 25-year-old Harare man was Monday slapped with a 55 year jail term after he was found guilty of sodomising five juvenile boys who included landlord and neighbours' grandchildren.

Philip Mutasa will, however, spend 40 years effective behind the bars after magistrate Lucy Mungwari set aside 10 years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Mutasa was once convicted for the same offence in 2015 and had 10 months of his sentence suspended. The months were added to his current sentence.

His offences came to light after his girlfriend who is a housemaid for his landlord found him intimate with a male adult and informed her employers.

The landlord then asked his grandchildren who are twins if they suffered any abuse at the hands of Mutasa since they were all close to him and they narrated their ordeal.

Their tales left the court gallery in tears as they demonstrated how Mutasa abused them.

Court heard he would call them one by one on pretext he wanted to help heir with their homework.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu proved that after helping the twins with their homework, he would undress them, kiss their privates before bending them over on his bed and rape them.

Other boys who fall prey to his abuse were his neighbours aged 11 and 14.

They also used to visit Mutasa so that he could help them with their homework and each was abused once.

However Mutasa defended himself saying there was no penetration.

He told court that he would only place his manhood between their legs and ejaculate.

He did not deny having done this to all the victims but complained that they were coached by their guardians to nail him.

He admitted that he repeated the act on endless occasions with the twins.

Mutasa told court that he abused his juvenile neighbours once because they showed that they were not interested.

Medical reports produced in court showed that the twins' anal area had been severely damaged to the extent that they were unable to control their stool.

It also revealed that the victims were extremely traumatised by his actions and needed counselling.

Mutasa would bring some potato chips for the boys from his unnamed workplace where he was a chef.

In mitigation, he told court that he grew up in an orphanage where he suffered the same abuse at the hands of caretakers.