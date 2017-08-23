Zanu PF Youth secretary Kudzanai Chipanga has said youths in the ruling party are tired of being used by senior politicians and that it was time they (youths) demanded their space in all sectors of the economy.

He was speaking in Gweru on Tuesday at a meeting to prepare for Zanu PF Midlands presidential interface rally scheduled for September 2.

Chipanga said senior party officials had a tendency to give hand-outs such as beer to incite youths to engage in political violence particularly during election time.

"As youths we work over time in party activities yet there are some who still use us to do things that do not benefit us economically," Chipanga said.

"Enough is enough we are saying this year no to being given beer as it does not empower us as youths."

Chipanga said instead of buying beer for youths senior politicians should ensure that youths get farming inputs and mining claims among other empowerment initiatives.

Opposition parties have often accused Zanu PF of engaging in political violence against its supporters particularly during election time.

"If you use youths toy toying will their family benefit from that?" quizzed Chipanga.

Chipanga said politicians in the party who do not represent the interests of youths in their constituency should lose their seats to young members come 2018.

He said time was up when positions of certain politicians in the party were considered sacred and uncontested.

"If a representative does represent our interests let us stand up and represent ourselves as youths. We want to see youths even in parastatals boards," he said.

Chipanga said all positions in the party except that of President Robert Mugabe could be contested if their holders did not perform to expectations.