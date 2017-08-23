Zimbabwe: Zimpraise Goes Into Camp Ahead of 10th Anniversary

Zimbabwe's trendsetting choral group, Zimpraise has gone into camp ahead of the 10th anniversary celebrations set to be graced by world renowned televangelist and author, Bishop TD Jakes at the National stadium in September.

According to the group's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Madziyire, the camp meeting which will run for seven days in Domboshava has been organised to give them time to polish their acts in preparation of their mega-festival.

Madziyire said the group is working hard and the morale in camp is high, something that he says already signals the success of their big event.

"It has been a tough journey but God made me pass those hard times so as I leave the CEO position to the next person, I am happy to be with the whole of crew preparing for this groundbreaking event and I am doing my best to make a mark," said Madziyire.

He added that the camp is an important process as it helps youngsters to have the conviction that they can do it.

"The camp will help boost the morale of members before going to the festival which is going to feature on of the best preaches in the world, Bishop TD Jakes," said Madziyire.

He added that they want to make their 10th anniversary an unforgettable event to both their members and the rest of the country and are determined to make it a success.