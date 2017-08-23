Swaziland: 'Police Execute Man Cowboy Style'

Police in Swaziland 'executed' a suspect 'cowboy style' when they shot him at point blank range, a local newspaper reported.

Siboniso 'Door' Mdluli, aged 22, of Maseyisini, was gunned down on Friday evening (18 August 2017) but was only found dead the next day.

The Swazi Observer reported on Monday, 'It is believed he died as a result of excessive bleeding. It is said police riddled him with bullets as he was fleeing while they were trying to arrest him.'

It happened when police raided the home of Mdluli's girlfriend. They were searching for him in connection to an alleged armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

The newspaper reported, 'It is said the police identified themselves and bulldozed their way inside and dragging Mdluli out. The mission involved two plain clothed police officers armed with an R4 rifle and a pistol.'

The Observer added, 'They told him they were acting on a tipoff after he was said to have pointed a firearm at someone threatening to shoot them, a source said. It was then that the whole house was ransacked and things turned upside down with the hope of finding the gun.

'However, no firearm was found. The police then dragged Mdluli out and proceeded with him to their vehicle which was parked within the yard.' Mdluli resisted and tried to flee.

The Observer reported, 'Just when he was a short distance away the police opened fire and hit him on the back just below the buttocks. He is said to have not stopped and continued running. He disappeared in the thick of the night and with the police chasing after him.

'He reportedly crawled until he reached another homestead situated over a kilometre away from the scene, trying to seek help.

'However, he found all houses locked since it was late in the night. He then sprawled behind one of the houses, where he was found dead [by residents the next morning].'

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba said the deceased got shot while he was escaping a lawful arrest, the newspaper reported.