22 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Health Imports New Drug for Treatment of Breast Cancer and Lymph Nodes

Khartoum — The Federal Health Minister, Bahar Idriss abu-Garda, has revealed the start of importation of a new drug for the treatment of breast and lymph nodes and storing it in the medical supplies stores at the cost of 80 million pounds.

Abu Garda said in a press statement, Tuesday, that the state has made great efforts despite the conditions and the embargo imposed on it, pointing out that the cancer cases in Sudan ranges between 11-13 thousand cases per year and predicted an increase in cases if the necessary interventions are not made.

He added that the burden of non-communicable diseases is globally increasing and cancer has killed 8.8 million people worldwide and more than 70 percent of deaths in low-income countries according to World Health Organization WHO.

He said that the disease hampering the development, revealing an agreement with the International Swiss Company Roche, for the cancer combating.

