22 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Youth Minister Discusses With Kenyan Ambassador Joint Cooperation Protocol

Khartoum — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Abdul-Karim Musa , expressed confidence that Kenya would achieve successes in hosting finals of the African Nations Championship for local players (Chan), in which the Sudan will participate after qualifying in the group qualifiers, stressing the relations of joint cooperation between Sudan and Kenya.

This came during his meeting, Tuesday, with the Ambassador of the State of Kenya in Khartoum, in the presence of the Ministry's Undersecretary Dr. Najm-Edeen Al-Mardi and expert Mohamed Saleh Wedda'a, the Director of the General Administration of Sport.

The meeting reviewed the joint cooperation protocol between the two countries and its executive program, which include cooperation in the field of exchange of visits and expertise, aspects of training, rehabilitation and development of technical capabilities, as well as the preparation of underage teams.

The protocol includes also the establishment of camps for the various activities, meanwhile, the two sides have agreed to complete discussion on the protocol's executive program and its finalization for signature.

The minister has praised the role of the Kenyan Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Aron, and his serious efforts to promote, support and develop the course of relations and cooperation between the two countries in a framework that achieves and serve the common goals and interests.

