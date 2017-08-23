Sudan: Secretary General of the National Council for Child Welfares Commends Programme for Combating Violence Against Children

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the National Council for Child Welfare, Suaad Abdul Aal said the establishment of the programme for combating violence against Children shows the future trend for resolving the problems facing the society.

She stressed that the council if keen to see implementation of all requirements stipulated in Child Act for 2010.

She pointed out in an intervention before the workshop held at the Institute for the judiciary and legal Sciences, on the reference guidelines for the law enforcement, that the Sudan is going to host the meeting of the African experts on children which is set to take place on December and that this was a good indicator of the status of the Sudan and its advance position with regard to children issues.

She said the council is currently working out put in place the national, regional and international report, according to the sudn commitment to the constitution and the child act for 2010 as well as the Sudan signing and ratification of regional and international agreements

She urged the attorneys and children Justice to stand on the spot about the situation of children caught in contravention of the law and those in the protection houses and issue decision about them.