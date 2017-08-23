22 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Gives Directives for Maintaining Peace and Stability in Darfur

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hammed has directed the authorities concerned, in South Darfur to maintain peace and stability and to speed up implementation of services and development projects in the state.

This came when, Engineer, Hammed met, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of the State, Engineer, Adam Al-Fakki who briefed him on the overall situations in the state and the positive developments for firearms collection process.

Al-Fakki, in press statements, has affirmed the stability of security situations and social peace.

He underlined that the meeting also, touched on the arrangements for President Al-Basher visit to the sate scheduled for next Sept.

