Namibia: Indongo Eyes Strong Return

Road Warrior Julius Indongo will not hang his head in shame, despite a wave of disparaging public criticism after losing the light-welterweight world titles' unification fight to Terence Crawford on Sunday.

He will instead regroup and return stronger, the boxer and his promoter/trainer Nestor Tobias said on Tuesday upon their return from the United States of America, where Indongo suffered a first career defeat following a third-round stoppage by Crawford.

"Unfortunately, we did not get positive results, but we are still in the game, and we are still powerful," Indongo said to loud cheers from about 60 supporters, including friends, relatives, fans and colleagues from the Namibian Police Force, led by Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, who all rocked up at the Hosea Kutako International Airport to welcome him back home.

Indongo said while constructive criticism is welcome, the negativity, which at times spilled into vile insults on social media platforms, was detrimental to the country's athletes.

"If it's going on like this, when are we going to encourage the upcoming ones? They want to put in an effort in what they do, but we are discouraging them. Let's always be positive, even though someone may not have performed well, and not only when we have performed well," said the 34 year-old fighter.

The former WBA, IBF and IBO unified light-welterweight world champion said his critics had selective memories, given how they disregarded Indongo's meteoric rise to prominence.

Late last year, an unfancied Indongo knocked out Russian Eduard Troyanovsky after just 40 seconds in Moscow to snatch the IBF and IBO titles, and followed that up with a dominant 12-round display to prize the WBA strap from Scotsman Ricky Burns' grasp in Glasgow earlier this year, before coming up short against Crawford in Omaha.

"We'll just go back to the gym and work on what we missed out on," he said.

Reacting to suggestions that Indongo was out of his depth against Crawford, and that they had accepted the fight for the monetary rewards only, an irritable Tobias said that spewing hate and undermining their compatriots had become a worrying Namibian pastime.

"We had different offers from different promoters. I had to take the best option for the champ and for the country. If they were not in the same class, he would not have been invited," Tobias stressed.

He also shot down accusations that they had no game plan for the undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world.

"Before Saturday (Sunday), Indongo had 22 wins from 22 fights. For the last 22 fights, we had a strategy. It was no different for this fight, but it didn't go well. I can only say bad luck for us, and congratulations to Crawford," said Tobias.

"All in all, I'm happy for Julius Indongo's achievement. It's a great achievement to be at that level of boxing.

"Thank you for the support from the nation and the critics. The negative part of it motivates us; it makes us work harder.

"We don't expect everyone to support us, or to agree with us. But all of us sing the same national anthem, and carry the same flag," he continued.

SHARP PUNCH

Indongo has the right character and fortitude to come back from his first professional defeat, Tobias said confidently.

"This result also brings out positives in a champ; he can also improve. In sport, you can either lose or win. If you lose a fight, it can make you stronger. You've got to get up, and you can become a champion again," said the experienced trainer.

Having produced three world and several continental champions since the turn of the century, Tobias is confident the good old days will return.

"I think Indongo represented us very well. This kid put Namibia on the world map. The viewership of this fight was over one million in the US; the whole of Africa and Europe also watched this fight. There are people who didn't know where Namibia is," he stated.

Indongo was knocked down twice during Sunday's bout. The first knock-down came towards the end of round two when he got caught with a left hook to the side of the head.

Crawford then had Indongo writhing in pain, flat on his back, as referee Jack Reiss counted him out at one minute and 38 seconds of the third round.

Tobias likened Crawford's crunching blow to Bernard Hopkins' paralysing left hook to the liver of Oscar de la Hoya during their WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF, The Ring and lineal middleweight championships in their 2004 mega-showdown.

De la Hoya crumpled as if in slow motion to his knees, his head resting on the mat, his breath suddenly gone, and he was counted out by the referee.

"That punch caught him [Indongo] in the stomach. It's a very sharp punch. I bet you they can fight a 100 times, he will never land that punch again because that only happens sometimes.

"It's a similar punch that Oscar de la Hoya got against [Bernard] Hopkins, and he could also not get up. Nobody can recover from that sort of punch within 60 seconds. They count ten seconds for you to recover and continue.

"After the first knock-down, he recovered very well until that blow. It ended our plan; there was nothing else to do after that. Apart from the knock-down, I'm happy for Julius. It's part of the game," Tobias noted.

Indongo will announce his next step early next month.

"We didn't even talk about that yet. He's trying to recover from this mentally. For now, we're giving him some time off to relax with his family. He'll be back. We'll make an announcement on 9 September," Tobias said.