Tanzania: Sumaye - Confiscation of My Farms Is a Political Game

Former Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye has accused the government of unlawful confiscation of his farms in Dar es Salaam and Morogoro regions.

Speaking during a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Sumaye, who was Prime Minister for 10 years between 1995 and 2005, said the government decision was politically motivated.

"They want me to return to CCM. This is why, they are trying to weaken me, but I will never return," he vowed before journalists.

Recently, the government confiscated the former Prime Minister's farms--one located at Mabwepande in Dar es Salaam and another in Mvomero District, Morogoro Region.

However, Mr Sumaye said he acquired the farms legally.

He added that the Mabwepande farm was purchased by his son, Franklin, in 2002. He refuted claims that the farm was undeveloped.

"We planned to build a university at the land but what surprised me is that some wananchi invaded the land. I reported the matter to the police but nothing was done," said Mr Sumaye.

According to the former PM, his wife purchased a farm, which is located in Mvomero district from the Morogoro Farmers Primary Cooperative Society. He added that the government claims that the farm too wasn't developed were not true.

"Look, there is a house and livestock in the farm. Why is the government claiming that the land is not developed?" wondered Mr Sumaye.

However, Mr Sumaye didn't reveal his next course of action following the government's decision.