Namibia: Junior Hockey in a Strange Place

Junior hockey in Namibia finds itself in a strange place with some junior national teams having been selected without trials taking place, while trials were organised for others, although no international matches are in the pipeline for them.

Last week the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) selected national u16 and u18 girls teams to play against their Zimbabwean counterparts who will tour Namibia from the beginning of September.

Some parents raised concerns that national trials were not held to select the teams, thereby depriving children in the regions or those who don't play for clubs the chance of representing their country.

The vice president of the NHU, Coenraad Wessels, however, said that they had their own selection process.

"We don't have official trials, because we find its unfair if a player has a bad day at the trials, but is on form for the rest of the season. In stead we use our High Performance squad - we have a selection process, whereby we ask the clubs to select players for the HP squad. So it starts at club level and they nominate about 50 to 60 players to the HP squad," he said.

"According to our (NHU's) constitution, players have to be registered at clubs to play for the national teams. At the moment all our national players come from clubs and we will have to change our constitution if we want to include players who are not affiliated to clubs," he added.

Wessels said the Zimbabwean tour came about after a request from Zimbabwe, but they were still trying to organise a tour for Namibia's u16 and u18 boys teams.

"Zimbabwe asked us if they could send two girls teams, but because of the costs, they could not send boys teams. But we are now negotiating and looking at sending our boys there or to South Africa," he said.

The selectors also came under fire after 12 of the 16 players in the u16 squad consisted of players from one club, Saints, but Wessels said they were democratically selected.

"The selectors consist of the head coaches of all the clubs affiliated to the NHU. I was the convenor, but I didn't have anything to say about the selection process and in the end the players were democratically selected by the coaches," he said.

"If you look at the players at the clubs, Saints have by far the most youngsters, and they have a well functioning development plan which the other clubs don't have. They run a development clinic each Wednesday where they teach children hockey skills, which is quite popular and attracts a lot of youngsters," he said.

The annual age group hockey tours to South Africa which are traditionally organised by the National Schools Sport Union (NSSU), however, did not take place this year due to the drought in the Cape.

Later some of the age group tournaments were moved to other centres in South Africa and took place in Port Elizabeth and Durban, but Namibian teams did not go in the end, because by then it was too late to organise national trials.

A group of concerned parents approached the NSSU and offered to assist to try and organise national trials so that the children could at least get national colours.

"Some of the parents came together and we decided we need to take this further to try and raise some funds and organise trials and we got the go ahead from the NSSU to do so," one of the parents, said Zeza Dercksen said.

"Some parents also offered to help with transport for the children from other regions and in the end we raised about N$50 000," she added.

Through their intervention the national trials were salvaged and took place in Windhoek on Monday, but now, although national teams will be selected and national colours awarded, they might not have anyone to play against.

The national coordinator of the NSSU Solly Duiker said they are negotiating with South African provinces to still try and organise tours for the Namibian school teams.

On why the NHU selected and organised the u16 and u18 girls teams, he said that they did it in collaboration with their international mother body.

"Federations which resort under international mother bodies can organise their own selections and tours - this goes through the international mother body," he said.