23 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Regional Authorities Now Assess Existing Gaps in Primary Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Dodoma regional authorities are implementing a project aimed at upgrading education facilities in primary and secondary schools here.

Under the programme, regional academic facilities will be improved in order to accommodate envisaged hiked demand following the relocation of the government seat from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

Dodoma regional commissioner Jordan Rugimbana told The Citizen during an interview that, among other things, the exercise would assess the situation and identify existing gaps in both primary and secondary schools. (Valentine Oforo)

According to him, an evaluation already done in three districts of Kongwa, Mpwapwa and Bahi noted such challenges as shortage of classrooms, libraries, laboratories, latrines and teachers' houses. (Valentine Oforo)

Tanzania

Why Number of Divorces Has Doubled

It is always the dream of most married couples to live happily together until death does them apart. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.