Tanzania: Regional Authorities Now Assess Existing Gaps in Primary Schools

The Dodoma regional authorities are implementing a project aimed at upgrading education facilities in primary and secondary schools here.

Under the programme, regional academic facilities will be improved in order to accommodate envisaged hiked demand following the relocation of the government seat from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

Dodoma regional commissioner Jordan Rugimbana told The Citizen during an interview that, among other things, the exercise would assess the situation and identify existing gaps in both primary and secondary schools. (Valentine Oforo)

According to him, an evaluation already done in three districts of Kongwa, Mpwapwa and Bahi noted such challenges as shortage of classrooms, libraries, laboratories, latrines and teachers' houses. (Valentine Oforo)