Malawi: Man in Custody for Murdering Wife

Blantyre — Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody a 64-year old man for allegedly murdering his wife.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Gresham Ngwira told Mana Tuesday at the Boma that the Suspect Chitekwe Moffat committed the crime after coming back from a drinking spree on August 19, 2017.

He said the suspect came back while drunk at around 7 pm and started calling her deceased wife, who was sleeping to open the door.

The Spokesperson explained that the wife did not respond to the call, a situation which forced Chitekwe to enter the house by force and started beating his wife Ireen Zuwedi, 55.

"Zuwedi sustained serious injuries in the head and stomach and fainted in the process. Sensing danger, the husband rushed her to Nkando Health Centre where she died later. The postmortem results from the hospital indicated that death was due to internal bleeding," Ngwira disclosed.

Moffat who pleaded guilty to the offence was arrested on August 20, 2017.

He is expected toappear before the court of law soon to answer a murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Moffat comes from Muhowa village, while the deceased, hails from Mussa Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Nkanda in the district.