Sudan: Chadian PM Visits Number of Factories, Expresses Desire to Transfer Sudan's Experiences

The tour in which the visiting PM was accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has included Saria Company for Advanced Works, during which he inspected the sections of the leather factory and the production stages.

The chairman of the company's board of directors, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, has asserted the factory's capability to manufacture all types of military shoes where its production covers needs of the Sudanese army and some of the neighboring countries.

He indicated the company readiness to cooperate with Chad, revealing intention to open branch for the company in Chad.

The Director General of the Factory Nur Mohamed Omer, has welcomed the Chadian premier, the VP and the accompanying delegation, asserting readiness of the factory to meet needs of neighboring African countries from the production of shoes.

Meanwhile, the Chadian PM was informed during his visit to Muawiya al-Barir Complex in Soba, on the development in the paper and packaging industry, including the manufacturing of cardboard and soft drinks factory.

The Chadian PM has praised the great development achieved by the Sudanese industrial sector, expressing his country's desire to transfer Sudan's experience to Chad.

He concluded his tour in his two days visit to the Sudan by visiting GIAD Company, including the factories of pipes, cables, agricultural equipment, cars and assembled cars as well as the factories of furniture and sanitary equipment.