23 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Orders Review of Government Agencies to Minimise Wastage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Solomon Arinaitwe

President Museveni has ordered for a review of the public service with a view of scrapping, downsizing and merging government agencies and Authorities in a move he says will deal with "wastage of meagre resources".

In a July 17 letter to the Vice President Edward Ssekanda, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and selected cabinet ministers, Mr Museveni argued that there should only be two categories of public servants-policy makers and "money-makers" running the few government parastatals.

In the letter, Mr Museveni indicates that he has been furnished with a report compiled by the ruling National Resistance Movement which confirms his suspicion that the "mushrooming government agencies" are a burden to taxpayers.

Mr Museveni did not specify which government agencies will either be downsized, scrapped or merged.

"Why have an agency when you have a department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have an Authority when you have department of government dealing with the same area of responsibility? Why have Boards for money-consuming units rather than money generating units?" Mr Museveni asks in the letter.

The Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa have up to December 20 to propose a plan to Cabinet on how Mr Museveni's proposed re-organization of the public service will work.

Mr Kasaija would also table a report on how much the government is spending on such Authorities.

"If the ministries of Works and Finance want to form road construction companies that will compete for construction jobs, then it makes sense for those companies to have boards and management but not a board for a unit whose only job is to award contracts using government money," Mr Museveni wrote

In the past, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has consistently taken the biggest share of the budget to manage roads.

Government agencies like Unra and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), which are semi-autonomous, determine the pay of their staff and their wage bills have often been a source of controversy with other civil servants demanding salary increment.

Uganda

Why Do So Many African Countries End Up With 'Big Men' Leaders?

You must just love Africa. I would never give up being an African for anything else in the world. Look what happened a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.