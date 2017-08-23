Lesotho: Exiled Cop Demands Safety Assurance

Exiled Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Senior Superintendent Lebohang Setsomi has demanded an assurance from his bosses that he would be safe upon his return.

However, Acting Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli has since slapped SSP Setsomi with a "show cause" letter for why a disciplinary charge should not be laid against him for alleged misconduct.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, yesterday told the Lesotho Times it would be "problematic" for the law enforcement agency to make the assurance since there was no evidence of any threats to his safety.

SSP Setsomi, who was in charge of the LMPS's procurement division, fled after being warned of an imminent arrest and interrogation over alleged irregularities in the awarding of tenders.

He had been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police by Police Commissioner Molahlehi Letsoepa, who has since been sent on an involuntary 90-day leave by Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

SSP Setsomi had been promoted along with 35 other officers of various ranks in a decision announced a day after the 3 June 2017 National Assembly elections -- which ended the tenure of the seven-party coalition government headed by former premier Pakalitha Mosisili.

The promotions had triggered a firestorm, with the four parties in the governing coalition accusing Commissioner Letsoepa of doing the former government's bidding in a strategy to retain control even after losing power.

The governing parties -- which include the All Basotho Convention, Alliance of Democrats, Basotho National Party and Reformed Congress of Lesotho -- said the promotions were in keeping with Dr Mosisili's alleged deployment of allies in strategic areas of the government.

They claimed that Dr Mosisili wanted to "rule from the grave", referring to the former premier remaining in control of the government even after leaving office.

However, Commissioner Letsoepa had argued that the promotions were not politically-motivated but based on merit. The top cop is currently negotiating exit terms with the government, with Acting Commissioner Molibeli expected to replace him on a permanent basis.

The Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) has since dragged Commissioner Letsoepa to the High Court challenging the legality of the promotions.

Dated 1 August 2017 and issued by Acting Commissioner Molibeli's staff officer, Inspector M Machela, the "show cause" letter states that SSP Setsomi faces a charge of misconduct.

The charge emanates from last month's High Court challenge by the 36 promoted officers of a decision by then Acting Police Commissioner Keketso Monaheng to suspend their revised salaries pending the finalisation of the LEPOSA case.

Part of the letter states: "I have been instructed by the Commissioner of Police to inform you, as I hereby do, to require you to show cause if any why a disciplinary charge cannot be preferred on account of alleged misconduct against you."

Inspector Machela states that SSP Setsomi attached in the founding affidavit of the court application an unsigned memo, "which purported to be from the acting Commissioner of Police to DCP SMSS."

"You will further recall that a Judge in this matter asked a question, as to how you (applicants) managed to get hold of the unsigned MEMO," further reads the letter.

"You will agree with me that this MEMO brought the integrity of Lesotho Mounted Police Service into disrepute in that its members are able to retrieve information which is not meant for their consumption and use it in a manner that tarnishes its image."

SSP Setsomi had been given seven days to justify why a disciplinary charge should not be laid against him.

However, the letter could not be issued to him given that he remains in exile.

Insp Mopeli told this publication the letter was only delivered to SSP Setsomi's wife on Monday. He said they were notified by SSP Setsomi's wife of his demand for an assurance of his safety upon returning to Lesotho.

"We have been notified by Setsomi's wife that he wants an assurance that he will be safe upon his return. In the absence of such an assurance, Setsomi said he won't be coming back," said Insp Mopeli.

"However, this is somewhat problematic as we don't have a case with us that confirms his claims that his life is in danger except the 'show cause' letter."

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner Molibeli took a swipe at SSP Setsomi last week -- without mentioning him by name -- saying he had a case to answer for inflating the cost of a procurement quotation.

Addressing police officers stationed in Mazenod last Friday, Acting Commissioner Molibeli said the exiled officer had a case to answer, adding that a quotation with a "reasonable price" was submitted to the Police Procurement Office for a water pump at Mokhalinyane Police Station.

"That quotation with a reasonable price was inflated to M1 million. And when I demanded answers, that same person then fled the country. Does it mean that I am chasing after people when I demand answers to legitimate questions?" Acting Commissioner Molibeli queried.