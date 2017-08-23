23 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Three People Feared Dead in Shire River

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Shire valley flood victims cross to Mozambique (file photo).
By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Three people including a nine month old baby in Nsanje are feared dead in the Shire River after the dug-out canoe they were sailing in capsized Monday.

Nsanje Police Spokesperson Sergeant, Agnes Zalakoma confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday.

She said nine people were travelling on a canoe to cross the crocodile-infested Shire River from Mozambique into Malawi.

She said many Malawians in the district do their farming business in Mozambique and go there through locally made canoes.

Sergeant Zalakoma said the canoe capsized at around 4 pm when it was approaching a docking area called Nyamula in Senior Chief Tengani area.

Police identified the missing persons as a nine months old baby, Melifa, her mother Esther Yolamu from Navaya village and Joe Jimu, 28 of Nyamula village both from Senior Chief Tengani.

"Together with the communities we are still searching for their bodies. If they got drowned, we expect that with the current weather condition, their bodies will start floating very soon," she said.

One of the survivors Issah Waneti said they were coming from the fields in Mozambique on a canoe when they met their fate.

"Some of us managed to swim to the shore while others were rescued by people nearby," he said.

Malawi

Claims That Govt Reforms Are On Track 'Damaged' By Debt

The credibility of the claims by the Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara that the success rate on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.