23 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Over 100 Suspects Held On Remand At Mzuzu Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Nyirongo

Mzuzu — Judiciary support staff sit-in has increased number of suspects held on remand at Mzuzu Prison to 112 as of Monday thereby worsening the already congested cells, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

The increase is despite court camps being held at both Mzuzu Police Station and the prison as directed by the Chief Justice recently following the sit-in that started over two weeks ago.

In an interview with Mana in Mzuzu Monday, Mzuzu Prison Public Relations Officer (PRO), Macbeth Wasambo said the strike has negatively affected their operations as the prison is destined to accommodate more prisoners than expected.

"However, the court camps have been beneficial as those with minor cases have been handed court bail. But the camps cannot be a full remedy to issues of congestion as people who were expecting the courts to hear their cases have been rendered destitute as the courts have to set new dates," he said.

The PRO pointed out that, "There are people who were already on remand and were expected to enter court within the days the judicial support staff started their strike. These plus new entrants on remand have made the situation worse.

"More people are coming in than those being released by the court," Wasambo explained.

Mzuzu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Cecilia Mfune confirmed that court camps were also being held at the station and that some were being given bail or acquitted thereby easing congestion.

Mzuzu Prison is supposed to accommodate around 600 inmates but so far it is has 537 convicts and 112 people on remand.

Malawi

Claims That Govt Reforms Are On Track 'Damaged' By Debt

The credibility of the claims by the Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara that the success rate on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.