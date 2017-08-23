Kenya: Cheptil Through to Semis, Kwanthanze Stay Alive

Cheptil Mixed Secondary School on Tuesday booked their place in the girls' volleyball semis on Day Four of the Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games here in Gulu.

The returnees made it three wins out of three in pool A after beating Uganda's Namugongo in straight sets of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20 at St Joseph's Layibi College.

Cheptil, who finished second in the national games last month, beat Kenya's Soweto Academy and Trust High in their first two matches.

Former champions Kwanthanze enhanced their chances of reaching the semi-finals after registering their second win of the competition.

The Kenyan girls beat St Brigit's of Uganda 3-0 (25-6, 25-22, 25-7) in the pool A encounter to inch closer to the last four.

Kwanthanze coach Justine Kigwari wants his charges to finish the job and reach the last four of the competition.

"We still have to work on some grey areas but so far I think we are playing well and have to be in top shape in the final match," Kigwari said.

In the boyss contest, defending champions Malava beat Buremba of Uganda 3-1 in Group B to increase their chances of defending their title. The Kenyan boys fought to take the first set 25-20 but allowed the hosts to snatch the second set 18-25.

Having fallen to arch-rivals Cheptil in their opening match, the six-time East Africa title winners were not ready to risk an early exit, taking the third set 25-18 before completing the job 27-25.

IBINZO THROUGH

In girls' football, Ibinzo Girls booked their place in the quarterfinals after a 2-0 win against Mukono of Uganda. It was the Kenyan team's second win of the tourney, a result that moved them to six points.

National boys' champions Upper Hill crashed out of the tourney after a 3-1 loss to Rwanda's College Karambi in their pol encounter. It was their third loss of the competition in the week-long championships.

In girls' hockey, champions Sinyolo trounced Bweranyange of Uganda 13-0 to inch closer to retaining their title.

St Joseph's Kitale, who are tied on seven points with Sinyolo, beat St Mary's Namagunga of Uganda 3-0. Sinyolo and St Joseph's will clash today in the match that is likely to decide this year's winner.

In the boys contest, Upper Hill won their first match after defeating Ntare of Uganda 3-1, while Kisumu Day played to a barren draw against St Charles Lwanga Kasasa of Uganda.