Kenya: Battle Royale as Kakamega, Laiser Clash in 15s Rugby

Rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School cross paths with Laiser Hill in what should be a cracking tie on Day Five of the Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games here in Gulu on Wednesday.

Kakamega, who have won all their four matches played so far, lead the table with 19 points, five ahead of 2015 winners Laiser Hill who have won the three matches they have played.

The two Kenyan sides recorded resounding victories yesterday to maintain their unbeaten run in the discipline played at the Comboni Vocational Institute.

Kakamega thrashed St Mary's Kisubi 62-0 in their fourth match as Laiser also whitewashed another Ugandan side Ntare High School 60-0 for their third win of the championships.

It will be a repeat of the final clash at the national games held in April which Kakamega triumphed 18-14.

Lock Billy Kipchirchir ran in four tries for the Kajiado-based School in the lop-sided encounter against Ntare. Fly-half Johnstone Olindi was also in good form, chipping in with two tries and kicking in two conversions as Laiser Hill tore apart their Ugandan opponents.

Perks Maina and Clinton Kioko are also added a try each with Fred Odongo converting twice to hand Laiser the huge win. Both coaches have predicted a close encounter but expressed confidence of emerging victorious.

CAGEY MATCH

"This is a match that we cannot afford to lose. Kakamega have a decent squad and we want to exact revenge on them after the loss at the nationals," Laiser Hill coach Kelvin Wambua said.

His Kakamega counterpart Amos Wamanga wants his charges to keep an eye on their opponents' forwards. A win for Kakamega will move them one victory away from retaining the title.

"It will be an interesting match, the winner stands a chance of moving closer to the title and we are well prepared," Wamanga added. Upper Hill remains in fourth place after a slim 12-11 win over Uganda's Namilyango.

In rugby sevens, Kenyan teams registered mixed result with newcomers Muhuri Muchiri beat Jinja of Uganda 19-12. They had earlier on lost 12-0 to compatriots Chavakali.

National champions Menengai beat Dr Obote 34-0 and Lango College 15-0. Chavakali lost their second match 17-0 to Ste. Trinite of Rwanda.