Kenya: Sonko Suspends Water Board Members Over Strike

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended members of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company board over week-long strike by workers.

The workers downed their tools after the board refused to renew contracts of the Managing Director Philip Gichuki, Commercial Director Stephen Mbugua, Finance Director Johnson Randu and Ms Rosemary Kijana, the Director Human Resource over non-performance.

Speaking after a meeting with the workers at Kampala offices, Mr Sonko said they decided to stop the board from transacting business after meeting union members and listening to their grievances.

AUDIT

"I will do an official communication to the board stopping them from transacting any business until all the grievances are heard and auditing is done," said the new governor.

Mr Sonko added that they have also agreed with union officials that the strike would be called off.

Nairobi County Workers Union Branch Secretary Matilda Kimetto, speaking at the same meeting said they have been picketing over privatisation of the firm.

SELL

"We want an overhaul of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company as its intention is to sell the firm and also sack the workers," said Ms Kimetto.

During the address the union pledged to work with the new government to improve water supply in the city.

They demanded the reinstatement of Mr Gichuki saying he had steered the firm to a level where they have been recognised internationally.

Addressing the same meeting, acting MD Nahashon Muguna said the biggest challenge facing the firm is water shortage.