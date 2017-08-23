South Africa: Gauteng Health On Mental Health NGOs New Licensing Requirements

22 August 2017

The Gauteng Department of Health has contracted and fully licensed 64 mental health NGOs who house mental patients across the province. Whereas 62 NGOs who still have outstanding licensing requirements have been contracted in the interim until all the documentation has been submitted.

This was disclosed by MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on behalf of Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral legislature response on Tuesday, 22 August 2017. MEC Nkosi-Malobane said the Department of Health has been working closely with all the NGOs in capacity building initiatives and educational awareness campaigns on the new national guidelines on NGO licensing requirements.

"A capacity building workshop was convened with NGO's on the new national guidelines on licensing requirements," said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.

The new licencing dispensation is more comprehensive and wide ranging, it requires a copy of the constitution of the NPO, zoning or rezoning certificate, occupancy certificate, certificate of acceptability of food handling, health certificate, copy of the list of board members, copy of Business Plan with costing for proposed activities, proof of property ownership or lease agreement, SAPS clearance certificate and tax clearance certificate amongst others.

"All NGO's are legally contracted and subject to support and monitoring by the district team," said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.

