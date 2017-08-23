South Africa: 20 Prisoners Escape in Daring Armed Ambush

About 20 awaiting trial prisoners have escaped after a group of armed men ambushed their vehicle while en route to prison.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the prisoners were being transported back to "Sun City" prison, south of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, after appearing in court.

The truck was ambushed on Pat Mbatha Road near the Southgate train station by a group of men armed with rifles.

Dlamini said the men broke a lock to the truck, and freed the prisoners.

One of the prisoners was already sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for an armed robbery.

Police were still searching for the prisoners and the armed group.

"They were awaiting trial prisoners charged with various crimes including armed robbery, housebreaking and theft and possession of drugs. Police officers were not injured."

Further details of the prisoners will be released at a later stage as the investigation was continuing.

Police appealed to anyone who might have information about the suspects who ambushed the truck and the whereabouts of the prisoners to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

