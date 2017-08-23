22 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Facebook Switches On 600 Wi-Fi Hotspots in Towns

By Annie Njanja

Facebook has switched on its low-cost Internet in more than 600 hotspots across the country since the launch of the service in March, the US tech giant has disclosed.

Surf Kenya, Facebook's local partner, says it has so far rolled out the Express Wi-Fi service in Eldoret, Naivasha, Nakuru, Mtwapa, Kisumu and Mombasa in addition to Nairobi.

Nairobi's coverage includes hotspots at Technical University of Kenya, KCA and Zetech universities. There are plans to set up more hotspots in Western, Coastal and Central Kenya towns.

Facebook's daily Internet bundles cost Sh10 for 40 megabyte (mb) and Sh20 for 100mb, while weekly Express Wi-Fi bundles cost Sh50 for 300mb and Sh100 for 500mb, making it one of the cheapest Internet services in the market.

The Express Wi-Fi bundles can be bought through M-Pesa or from the firm's sales agents.

"Our success in the market to date is that we are offering a high speed, high quality Internet hotspot service at a very affordable rate to consumers -- particularly in public areas near where they work and go for entertainment. Additionally, our local retailer partners who host and sell our service have made it easy to get the news out to our customer base that we are available in their locations," said Surf Kenya managing director Mark Summer.

