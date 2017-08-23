Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 29 year old man for allegedly killing his mother through witchcraft practices.

Chikwawa Police Officer in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner, Dave Chingwalu confirmed the incident on Thursday at the Boma to Malawi News Agency (Mana).

He said the suspect Chikondi Chimbalame is allegedly to have used a heavy stick to hit the head of his 79 year old mother Bitinaya Samson in the evening on August 14, 2017. The stick was said to have been fortified with charms.

Chingwalu said the old woman used to stay with her grandchildren, but on the day of the incident, she was alone in the house peacefully enjoying her supper.

The victim was later discovered unconscious in the house by some of her grandchildren who alerted the neighbours. Samson was rushed to Chikwawa District Hospital.

Her condition forced Chikwawa District Hospital officials to refer her to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further medical attention from specialist.

"Unfortunately, Samson was pronounced dead in the early hours of August 16, 2017," Chingwalu added.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspects who later handed himself to the police.

During interrogation the suspect admitted to have killed the old woman through witchcraft as vengeance for the death of his son.

Chimbalame told the police that she suspected her mother to have had a hand in the mysterious death of his child.

The Officer In-charge warned the people against holding the view that old people practice witchcraft and warned people against taking the laws into their own hands.

Chimbalame is expected to appear before court soon to answer a murder charges.

Both Chimbalane and Samson hail from Dziwazina village in the Traditional Authority (TA) Maseya in Chikwawa district.