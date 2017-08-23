17 August 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: MEC Calls for Stiffer Crime Penalties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
(File photo).
By 'Marafaele Mohloboli

The Movement for Economic Change has called on government to review the judicial system to ensure timely delivery of justice as well as the enforcement of deterrent measures to combat crime in the country.

Mantšiuoa Mosothoane, the deputy leader of MEC, said in addition to handing out stiffer sentences to criminals, the courts should review the regulations to make it harder for suspects of capital offences such as murder to be granted bail.

"When a person is charged with murder they are normally released on bail, back into the community and this does not sit well with the aggrieved who have lost their loved ones," Ms Mosothoane said yesterday at a press conference in Maseru.

She said while bail was a right, the judiciary ought to exercise caution in granting it as this could lead to mob justice by those who felt aggrieved.

She also called on the courts to expedite trials, adding some cases were pending for more than eight years and this was not good for justice and accountability.

MEC's Marketing and Communications Secretary, Tšepang Mosena, echoed Ms Mosothoane's sentiments saying, while they were opposed to vengeance, "The judiciary should hand out befitting sentences to deter to criminals and others like-minded people".

"We do not support the death sentence but we would like to see criminals getting deterrent sentences and the root causes of such crimes being identified and dealt with.

"This will also help create a healthy society which is not hurting. Giving someone a death penalty won't reverse the harm that person has done," Ms Mosena said.

The party also appealed to all women to support each other and play a more active role in politics to ensure the interests of marginalised groups were catered for.

The MEC's call came barely three days after some members of the Maputsoe community took to the streets on Sunday to petition government to do away with bail in cases of murder and effect stiffer sentences for convictions.

Lesotho

Exiled Soldier's Home Burnt Down

The late American philosopher Henry David Thoreau once said ". . . fire is the main comfort of the camp, whether in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.