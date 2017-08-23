Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe's Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Walter Mzembi (file photo).

The discipline and thoughtfulness he had seen in the game of Chess should be introduced in his faction ridden ruling party so as to bring in great ideas not the current useless noise, Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi said.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted by the minister of Sports Makhosini Hlongwane for the visiting International Chess Federation president Kirsan Nikolayevich Monday night.

Mzembi said noise making and squabbling within Zanu PF was not profiting anyone.

"And between us and Hlongwane we will be able to steer it (discipline) into our own party for starters just as a curative measure to mitigate the noise that we make around our party politics," said Mzembi.

The minister also said he now knew why he narrowly lost the UNWTO secretary general post. According to him, it was because he didn't have rudimentary coaching in the game of Chess.

"The game of chase is played very quietly and vey thoughtfully, even in our own hub where we have factional politics in our party, I would very much want to be a Chess factionalist," said the Tourism Minister.

"In Chess there is no noise; it's about superior ideas and superior moves."

He added, "I think we should introduce it in our party Minister Hlongwane, don't you think so?"

"So I am very, very happy and I want to endorse this game," said Mzembi.

Mzembi is linked to the Generation 40 faction.

The Tourism Minister also said he was very confident that both himself and Hlongwane would retain the same portfolios post 2018 elections.

"I can share with you and this comes from the bottom of my heart that it's seldom that Ministers are combined this well as has been the case between me and Minister Hlongwane.

"I must confess that this is the excellent and the best combination that the President (Robert Mugabe) has put in place in his cabinet," said Mzembi.

He added, "We combine very very well as natural generation valance and the fact that we are also dipping from the same market, young people, so it's very easy to get along and this idea of sports and tourism works very very well."