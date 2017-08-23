Lesotho: 'Ditch Future Employee Mind-Set'

Tertiary students have been urged to change their mentality from that of future employees to future employers to avoid adding to the already high number of the unemployed in the country.

This was the prevailing message during a five-day orientation programme for Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) first-year students held last week.

During the orientation programme, which was held from 7 to 11 August 2017, the students were mentored by captains of industry, motivational speakers and representatives of various agencies and organisations.

They were also acquainted with the LUCT modus operandi by the university's staff members.

In his remarks, Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) Senior Manager Risk and Corporate Governance, Lejone Mpotjoane, urged the students to think outside the box to ensure a fighting chance after finishing university.

"You must start from today to leave the mentality of being employed behind because if you don't, you are going to be disappointed after finishing school," he said.

"Start to identify businesses you would like to start and how you can establish them."

Mr Mpotjoane pointed out that failure to plan for a post-university era would only lead to regret.

"You are well aware that your brothers and sisters who graduated many years ago are still staying at home without jobs.

"You might think that being away from your parents is freedom but beware this is your last comfort zone and soon after your graduation you will leave your comfort zone because no one will sponsor you. So, start thinking big and start to save so that you won't be miserable."

LUCT Senior Marketing Executive Makhenene Harris said the university fostered the development of the students' natural talent and creativity so as to better their lives.

"With the quality of education that they will be equipped with, students are expected to understand the importance of applying the necessary skills to their work so as to turn their talent and creativity into life changing careers that will turn them in to industry leaders and job creators," Ms Harris said.

For her part, LUCT Regional Director responsible for Marketing and Recruitment Marcia Mangadi told the students they had embarked on an exciting, creative and innovative journey for the next three or four years.

"You are here to fulfill your ambition, and your enthusiastic response, so far, leaves me no doubt that you will outdo yourself. You will go beyond every one's expectations," Ms Mangadi said.

"And we will provide a conducive, stimulating environment to help you succeed in achieving all that you want and more."