22 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian PM Visits Amipharma Drugs Factory and Zadna Farms

Khartoum — The Chadian Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké, and the accompanying delegation have visited, Tuesday , the Amipharam Factory for Drugs Manufacturing , in Bahri area (north Khartoum), accompanied by the Vice President of the republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman and the Federal Health Minister, Bahar Iddris Abu-Garda.

The visiting official and the accompanying delegation have heard to a detailed briefing from the factory's general director, Dr. Ahmed al-Badawi Mohamed on the factory's performance, the technologies, section and the production's lines.

The visiting Chadian prime minister and the accompanying delegation have also visited the farms of Zadna company in al-Kadarou area, north Khartoum, and toured the farms sections, and heard to an enlightenment from Prof. Gassim Dafulla Abdulla, the company's advisor, who pointed to the company's work for the development, promotion of agricultural production, besides providing rural development, irrigation services.

He noted to the company's work in roads construction, land harbors, commercial center, hospital , villages ad mosques.

