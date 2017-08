Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has nominated Eng. Saadiq Abdullahi Abdi as the new Public Works and Reconstruction Minister on Tuesday, August 22.

According to a statement from PM's office, Abdi will replace Abbas Siraji, who was killed at a checkpoint, close to the Presidential palace in Mogadishu in 3rd May, 2017.

The Minister for Somalia's Public Works is expected to take the oath of Office in the coming day days.