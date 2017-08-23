Tanzania Women of Achievement Launches Online Platform for Girls, Women in Africa

Tanzania Women of Achievement (TWA) has launched Twaa Mentorship, an online portal and mobile app, designed to provide mentorship and learning on the go for girls and women in Africa.

Irene Kiwia, TWA Founder and President said, via a press statement, that the one-on-one mentorship and knowledge sharing on the go will help facilitate the growth of girls by enhancing their skills, empowering them to perform to their highest capabilities and helping them realize their full potential.

"Twaa mentoring platform is like a GPS system to help guide girls with directions. It bridges the existing gap where women want to give back and pay it forward by uplifting others, but are challenged by lack of time for face to face interactions due to their multi roles in the society; and girls everywhere in Africa are seeking for mentors to guide and shape them but are challenged with access to mentors". Kiwia added.

Twaa Mentorship is the result of TWA's continued work in transformation programs for women and girls that started in 2009 with the mission to improve lives, expand opportunities and help women across Tanzania flourish and in turn help societies, the country and the continent prosper.

The platform is designed to connect, engage and transform girls by empowering them to match and select mentors from a diverse pool of talented professional women in different categories; as well as learn from content curated for a 21st century girl in areas of health, innovation, business development, personal development, sexual reproductive health and rights, fashion and beauty and many more.

Twaa Mentorship also features a helpline from professional psychologists for emotional support and advice, a goal setting and task management feature to help girls set and execute plans strategically, as well as Kinara, a feature for girls to share their personal journeys and inspire each other.

The platform takes TWA's work outside the borders of Tanzania, to Africa where the organization wants to expand its influence. A fete which Ms. Kiwia says she is thrilled to champion.

Ms. Sadaka Gandi, a renowned Counseling Psychologist and chair of TWA said she is keen to see women leaders in Africa leverage this platform to pay it forward and register to mentor girls.

"Twaa gives women an efficient and effective solution to empower girls, transform communities and transform the continent. It's an African woman leader's personal social responsibility platform to give back, something that a lot of women are passionate about. We envision the platform to spark a culture of learning among girls, and of giving back among women. There is so much potential in the women and girls of Africa, we look forward to see girls livelihoods being improved and Africa being impacted by all the positive influences that come with a society of empowered women". Ms. Gandi added.

Developed with support from Shule Direct, a social enterprise that provides local and accessible digital learning content for young learners across Tanzania and Africa. It is available as Twaa - for download on android play store under lifestyle category, as well as through the web portal www.Twaa.co.tz.