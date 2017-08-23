23 August 2017

South Sudan Runs Out of Fuel

By Tito Justin

In South Sudan, gas stations across the country are running out of fuel. Imports have slowed down because roads to east Africa are either blocked or frequently attacked. On top of this, the fuel import business has become difficult with inflation at about 800 percent. As a result, many fuel traders have simply given up importing.

In recent months, some public buses and motorbike taxies in the capital Juba have stopped operating.

Now businesses are also beginning to be affected across South Sudan because goods cannot be transported.

Correspondent Tito Justin has this report from Juba.

