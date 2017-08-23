Angola: Opposition Unita Leader Votes

Luanda — Main opposition UNITA party leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, has just cast his ballot at a polling station at Universidade Óscar Ribas, in Luanda?s Talatona suburb, where he had voted in the 2012 polls.
In this 2017 election, UNITA and its presidential candidate are contesting against the ruling MPLA party led by João Lourenço, CASA-CE coalition (Abel Chivukuvuku), PRS (Benedito Daniel), FNLA (Lucas Ngonda) and APN (Quintino Moreira).
UNITA's votes in previous elections:
1992: 34,1%- 70 MPs; 2008: 10, 4% - 16 MPs; 2012: 18,7% - 32 MPs