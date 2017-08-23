Angola: Opposition Unita Leader Votes

In this 2017 election, UNITA and its presidential candidate are contesting against the ruling MPLA party led by João Lourenço, CASA-CE coalition (Abel Chivukuvuku), PRS (Benedito Daniel), FNLA (Lucas Ngonda) and APN (Quintino Moreira).

Luanda — Main opposition UNITA party leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, has just cast his ballot at a polling station at Universidade Óscar Ribas, in Luanda?s Talatona suburb, where he had voted in the 2012 polls.

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.