23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: FNLA President Votes in Kilamba Kiaxi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The candidate for President of the Republic of Angola by the FNLA, Lucas Ngonda, has just exercised his right to vote, in polling station number 1280, table 3, installed in the secondary school no. 20, urban district of Kilamba Kiaxi, in Luanda.

The FNLA runs for this elections with the MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, the PRS and the Patriotic Alliance (APN).

At least 9,3 million voters are eligible to go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the new President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic and the 220 Members of Parliament.

Angola

Opposition Unita Leader Votes

Main opposition UNITA party leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, has just cast his ballot at a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.