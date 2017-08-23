Angola: FNLA President Votes in Kilamba Kiaxi

Luanda — The candidate for President of the Republic of Angola by the FNLA, Lucas Ngonda, has just exercised his right to vote, in polling station number 1280, table 3, installed in the secondary school no. 20, urban district of Kilamba Kiaxi, in Luanda.

The FNLA runs for this elections with the MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, the PRS and the Patriotic Alliance (APN).

At least 9,3 million voters are eligible to go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the new President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic and the 220 Members of Parliament.