Kenya: Atwoli Warns Governors Over Sacking Officials

Operations at the Siaya County headquarters were Tuesday paralysed after angry youth blocked a number of employees from accessing their offices, accusing them of campaigning against Governor Cornel Rasanga.

This follows a directive by Governor Rasanga who publicly asked all workers who campaigned for his opponents not to report to work.

ILLEGAL

A number of offices manned by chief officers and directors remained vacant as most of their occupants feared embarrassment by the youth.

Those who spoke to the Nation asked the governor to use proper channels to fire them.

Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Sawe condemned the move.

"Nobody should take the law into their hands. These are public officers and they should not be treated unfairly," he said.

REFORMS

In Nairobi, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions threatened to move to court to bar governors from sacking workers.

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli said any sacking will be met with "equal force" from the organisation.

"You will be forced to pay heavily for such evil and illegal action and we will use all available means, including the courts to get justice," Mr Atwoli said in a statement.

He accused such governors of overstepping their mandate as their decisions violate labour laws.

Governors who have already taken office have promised to effect changes in the county public service to enhance delivery.

SUSPENSION

Nairobi's Mike Sonko has suspended the board of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company following a one week workers' strike.

The workers downed their tools after the board refused to renew contracts of the managing director and senior managers over alleged non-performance.

In Meru, Governor Kiraitu Murungi suspended members of the county executive to pave way for financial and human resource audit.

The human resource audit is meant to flush out ghost workers.

Those affected included the county secretary, county executive committee members, chief officers, directors of two county parastatals as well as sub county, ward and town administrators.

EACC PROBE

The financial audit would be conducted by the Auditor-General and those found culpable punished, Mr Murungi added.

The chairman of the County Public Service Board, Mr Patrick Gichunge, and a member, Mr Francis Kithure, were also suspended pending investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

In Tharaka-Nithi, Governor Muthomi Njuki also suspended 1,061 workers in a move aimed at reducing the wage bill that currently stands at Sh200 million annually. He intends to cut the wage bill by half.

EMPLOYMENT

In Uasin Gishu, Governor Jackson Mandago, told the workers: "I'm aware that most of you were praying that I don't come back.

"Now I'm back and I will deal with you decisively if you don't serve the people."

"I almost lost my job because some of you were not discharging your duties well. This will not be tolerated any more," the county chief added.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, Governor Alex Tolgos announced plans to reorganise his government, signalling impending job losses.

"I wish to inform you that in the coming days, there will be a major reorganisation of the county government to make it more effective, efficient and more responsive to the public," the governor said.

POLITICS

However, in Taita Taveta and Laikipia, Governors Granton Samboja and Ndiritu Murithi, respectively, assured county employees that they would not be fired.

"We will deal with evidence, not rumours. Please let us not sabotage each other based on political affiliation," Mr Samboja said.

"Only political appointees will exit, but the other cadre of employees will continue providing services," Laikipia county boss Ndiritu said.

Reports by Nelcon Odhiambo, Mwangi Ndirangu, Alex Njeru, Isabel Githae, Diana Mutheu, David Muchui, Wycliff Kipsang, Titus Oteba, Philemon Suter, Gerald Bwisa, Philip Bwayo, Sammy Lutta, Oscar Kakai, Florah Koech and Kennedy Kimanthi