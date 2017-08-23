Nigeria: South South, South East Governors Promise Support for Buhari

Governors of the eleven states from the South South and South East geo-political zones yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from the United Kingdom.

The Interim Chairman of the South South/South-East Governors' Forum and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the Almighty God for restoring the health of the president and his safe return to the country.

He also appreciated Nigerians across political and religious divides who prayed for the recovery of the president, saying, "This is a sign of deep patriotism and obedience to the scriptural injunction that we should pray for our leaders."

Governor Emmanuel restated the commitment of the governors from the two zones to join hands with the administration of President Buhari in the task of delivering exemplary and focus-driven leadership to the people of Nigeria.