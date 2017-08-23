Nigeria: D'Tigresses Down Guinea, Ready for Senegal

It was another glorious day in Mali for Nigeria's national women basketball team, D'Tigresses, who beat Guinea yesterday to consolidate their hold on top of Group B at the on-going FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The Nigerians recorded a commanding 106 to 33 points victory over Guinea to set the stage for their last game against defending champions, Senegal.

After a good outing against Egypt, Dallas Wing player, Akhator Evelyn again recorded a double-double as she shot the team to victory and replicated the same 24 points scored in the team's last game.

With seven rebounds, three assists and four steals against the Guineans, Akhator ensured that her team retained their lead all through the game en route another comfortable win.

Ogoke Sarah, who was at the heart of the team's offensive transition, scored 13 points and had two assists with home girl, Akashili Nkechi weighing in with two assists and scoring 12 points against the rattled Guineans.On her part, Elonu Adaora recorded 11 points, two steals and two rebounds.

For the third time in the competition, all the registered 12 players recorded their names on the score sheet with Atletico Lanus (Argentina) player Nwaigwe Ugochi, the lowest, weighing in with four points.

Speaking after the game, First Bank of Lagos player, Akashili described the game against Guinea as a test run ahead of the all-important encounter against defending champions, Senegal today.

"Guinea is not really a strong team. We just played them to boost our game against Senegal tomorrow."Now, we know how to play Senegal with our big men. For Senegal, they have size on their side. So we put it into practice against Guinea as we used more of the big men and it worked."

For Nwaigwe, the game against Guinea was better than their last three games, which has given her the hope of a good outing in their next game."I feel like today was a lot better game. We are gelling together, our defence is getting a lot better and we needed this win for Senegal so that we can take it to them a bit more focused. I am really excited for tomorrow."

For Israel-based Nyingifa Atonye Jennifer, their victory was a testament to their continued improvement as individual players and a team."It was a slow start for me to get adjusted to a new team, new players, but, with each game, I think our game is improving. We are getting better. Our team chemistry is going up and I think we have a really good chance to take this momentum all the way to the finals. "A lot of us are actually moving around our positions to make us flexible in every spot and it makes our offence flow a lot better," Nyingifa added.