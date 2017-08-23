Mozambique: Mabor May Produce School Books

Maputo — The derelict tyre factory Mabor-Mozambique may be revived as a printing company producing school text and exercise books and other printed materials for the domestic market.

The managing director of the Institute for the Management of State Holdings (IGEPE), Raimundo Matule, told reporters of these plans on Monday, during an IGEPE planning meeting.

He said the radical change of activity for Mabor seeks to make profitable use of its premises. Reviving tyre production at the factory, he added, was not practicable in the light of the large investment that would be required. The decision is clearly final, since Mabor has already been sold off to a private printing company (which Matule did not name).

"Unfortunately, it is not possible under current circumstances to revive the company with its original purpose", he said. The existing Mabor equipment, unused for decades, is completely obsolete and so "the necessary investment would be on a very large scale".

So, rather than an abandoned site on the outskirts of Maputo, Mabor "will, within a relatively short period, produce books and other printed materials".

Mabor, which was opened in 1979 as a partnership between Mozambique and the American Tyre Company, was a success story, even while the war of destabilization raged in Mozambique. It was the jewel in Mozambique's industrial crown, and even visiting heads of state were taken to see it.

It produced tyres for both the domestic and foreign markets, and about a third of its production was sent South Africa and other members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), such as Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.

In 1995, the United States government granted the factory a certificate of quality, but seven years later the factory closed following a strike by its workers, who were demanding a pay rise of over 100 per cent.

It has been derelict ever since, despite attempts by IGEPE to find investors. In 2011, it was agreed to transfer ownership of the Mabor assets to the Portuguese company CMB/Camac, but the deal fell through.

As for the proposed restructuring of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), Matule said that work is under way on the structure of the company in order to contain costs, while at the same time the authorities are seeking "strategic partners" who would be willing to invest in LAM.

"We are looking at where we can cut costs", he said, "and also at where we can find the financial resources to keep the company functioning, in terms of its fleet".