Mozambique: Parties and Election Officials Must Change Their Behaviour

Maputo — Abdul Carimo, the chairperson of Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE), on Tuesday said that a change in behaviour, both by political parties and by election officials, would be a means of enhancing the credibility of the country's elections, and overcoming the bitter disputes between political forces during electoral periods.

He was speaking at a meeting in Maputo between the CNE and representatives of political parties, intended to discuss preparations for the 2018 municipal elections, and see what aspects the parties believe should be improved.

“Right now we need to work on human minds in order to guarantee that they change behaviour and attitudes”, said Carimo. “We are doing this through training sessions so that people adopt a behavior of strict obedience to the law”.

He was responding to claims by some of the parties that there is a “lack of political will” in implementing the electoral law, that electoral officials do not know the law, and that polling station staff commit deliberate mistakes.

Carimo was optimistic about the meeting, believing that the matters raised would help correct the obstacles that have arisen in previous elections. He pointed out that implementing the electoral laws and regulations is not merely a job for the electoral bodies, but also for the political parties, and he called for joint efforts to overcome weaknesses.

There already exist, he stressed, a series of codes which should guide the conduct of election staff and of political parties. The laws, codes and regulations cover such matters as voter registration, the accreditation of political party polling station monitors, the deadlines for each stage in the procedures, and the obligations of all those involved in elections.

He recognized that in the 2014 general election there had indeed been poor preparation of some polling station staff (known as MMVs) despite increasing their training period from 10 to 12 days.

There had indeed been cases of “clear mistakes” in drawing up polling station results sheets, said Carimo, but such mistakes could result from sheer pressure of work.

MMVs are supposed to arrive at the polling stations at around 05.00 to prepare for opening them to the electorate at 07.00. They then organize the voting until the close of polls at 18.00, or after this time if there are still voters in the queue. Throughout this period the MMVs have had little to eat or drink.

Once polls have closed they must count the votes. In municipal elections there are two separate ballot papers to be counted (for mayor and for the municipal assembly), and in general elections there are three ballots (for president, parliament and the provincial assembly). Counting, following a detailed and exhaustive procedure laid down in the law, can last deep into the night, often under conditions of poor lighting. It is hardly surprising that the tired MMVs sometimes make mistakes.

But Carimo warned that, in cases where the mistakes are not the result of human error, but are a deliberate attempt to distort the results, those implicated may face legal proceedings. One purpose of the training of MMVs, he said, is to ensure they know that illicit acts can lead to penalties.

Carimo added that there will be training sessions for judges in all the districts where there are municipalities, so that they will be better able to handle the legal issues arising from election disputes.

Preparations for the municipal elections are still at an initial stage. The CNE's support bodies, the provincial and district elections commissions, have now all been formed, and the CNE is training the new members of these commissions.