Nzeto — The opposition CASA-CE coalition leader and presidential candidate hosted a public rally on Monday in Nzeto town, northern Zaire province, as the last stage of electoral campaign that officially closed on Monday.

Preceding the public rally, Abel Chivukuvuku, accompanied by members of his Covengência Ampla de Salvação de Angola-Coligaçao Eleitoral, led a march around Nzeto streets, some 230 kilometres of the province's capital city, Mbanza Congo.

In his address, Chivukuvuku called on the voters to support his coalition in Wednesday's election.

"I am confident that as from 23 August there will be a change in Angola, as all localities of the country we have been to we received guarantees of vote on the part of the citizens," said the leader of the Ample Convergence for Salvation of Angola-Electoral Coalition.

On the occasion, Abel Chivukuvuku rejected as manipulated the social media video in which CASA-CE's candidate for Zaire, Makuta Nkondo, appears inciting supporters to vandalise public and private property after the election.

"These information are manipulated. In no moment in this electoral campaign for the 2017 election, did Makuta Nkondo uttered words inciting the voters into violence," said the politician.

A general election will he held Wednesday (23 August, 2017) in Angola with the participation of six political parties. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition. 9.3 million voters have registered for the polls, 184,177 of which in Zaire province with 482 voting tables and 210 polling stations.