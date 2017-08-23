22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - Hotel Employs Over 131,000 Young People

Lubango — Hotel and tourism sector created 131, 000 jobs this year across the country, said Tuesday the director general of Institute for Tourism Development.

Eugénio Clemente said that most of the employees were young people who were placed in hotel units, catering service and other areas.

The manager put the job increase at 21,000, compared to the previous period.

Eugénio Clemente stressed that the hotel sector is currently the one that most employs the young people, due to the new investments made, specially for the private sector.

As for the entry of tourists in Angola, he said in 2016 the country registered a significant drop in visitors.

According to him, there was a decrease of 650,000 to 550,000, due to the current economic situation.

He expressed belief that next year things will improve, as it has to do with temporary phase.

Currently the sector has more than 700,000 people in the country.

